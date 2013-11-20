Nov 20 India's local oil product sales rose 1 percent in October from a year earlier after falling for four consecutive months, preliminary government data showed on Wednesday, although diesel consumption continued to decline on improved electricity supply. Local oil product sales, a proxy for oil demand in the world's fourth-largest oil consumer, totalled 13.10 million tonnes in October, according to the data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell of the oil ministry. Diesel consumption, which makes up over 40 percent of local fuel sales, declined 1.5 percent in October from a year earlier, while petrol sales jumped 10.5 percent. Diesel sales, which have been falling since June, have been curbed by low demand for irrigation pumps from the farm sector because of post-monsoon rains, better power generation and slow industrial activity, mainly in the mining and construction sectors, an industry official said. India shipped in about 3.69 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil in October, a decline of about 5.3 percent over last year, the data showed. Oil products imports rose 32.8 percent in October, while exports fell 2.7 percent from a year ago. The data for imports and exports is preliminary as private refiners provide figures at their discretion. The following table gives details of India's domestic oil product sales, imports and exports. -------------------------------------------------------------- DOMESTIC SALES (in million tonnes) -------------------------------------------------------------- 2013 2012 PRODUCT OCT SEP AUG JUL OCT SEP AUG JUL -------------------------------------------------------------- Diesel 5.62 4.91 5.05 5.40 5.70 4.94 5.05 5.75 Petrol 1.46 1.23 1.48 1.41 1.32 1.23 1.31 1.31 LPG 1.41 1.35 1.33 1.36 1.30 1.27 1.33 1.32 Naphtha 0.89 0.86 1.02 0.96 0.95 1.02 1.10 1.10 Jet Fuel 0.46 0.44 0.44 0.44 0.43 0.41 0.42 0.42 Kerosene 0.61 0.58 0.60 0.60 0.62 0.62 0.62 0.66 Fuel Oil 0.55 0.51 0.58 0.61 0.68 0.70 0.71 0.73 Bitumen 0.34 0.23 0.14 0.19 0.38 0.16 0.13 0.20 All* 13.10 11.79 12.46 12.80 12.97 11.87 12.52 12.98 ------------------------------------------------------------- REFINED PRODUCT IMPORTS ------------------------------------------------------------- 2013 2012 PRODUCT OCT SEP AUG JUL OCT SEP AUG JUL ------------------------------------------------------------ Diesel 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.09 0.17 Petrol 0.03 0.00 0.00 0.08 0.00 0.00 0.09 0.06 LPG 0.65 0.58 0.56 0.41 0.51 0.59 0.53 0.53 Naphtha 0.06 0.09 0.06 0.09 0.09 0.19 0.21 0.19 Kerosene 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Fuel Oil 0.16 0.17 0.14 0.18 0.06 0.09 0.05 0.08 All* 1.50 1.43 1.34 1.35 1.13 1.27 1.67 1.47 ----------------------------------------------------------- 2013 2012 CRUDE OIL OCT SEP AUG JUL OCT SEP AUG JUL IMPORTS 15.63 14.83 17.58 16.35 16.50 15.24 15.05 14.59 ----------------------------------------------------------- EXPORTS ------------------------------------------------------------ 2013 2012 PRODUCT OCT SEP AUG JUL OCT SEP AUG JUL ------------------------------------------------------------ Diesel 2.68 3.21 3.25 2.36 2.64 1.80 1.56 1.61 Petrol 1.21 1.14 0.53 1.24 1.51 1.53 1.38 1.31 Naphtha 0.68 0.60 0.83 0.76 0.82 0.54 0.76 0.68 Jet Fuel 0.50 0.57 0.44 0.42 0.46 0.39 0.25 0.27 Fuel Oil 0.58 0.57 0.75 0.56 0.63 0.70 0.51 0.51 All* 6.23 6.74 6.45 5.72 6.40 5.43 4.78 4.97 ------------------------------------------------------------ NOTE: * Table includes estimated imports and exports by Reliance Industries' 580,000 bpd refinery for September and October. * Total may not tally as all items are not included in the table and numbers are rounded off. The numbers for previous months have been revised. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma in New Delhi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)