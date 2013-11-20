Nov 20 India's local oil product sales rose 1
percent in October from a year earlier after falling for four
consecutive months, preliminary government data showed on
Wednesday, although diesel consumption continued to decline on
improved electricity supply.
Local oil product sales, a proxy for oil demand in the
world's fourth-largest oil consumer, totalled 13.10 million
tonnes in October, according to the data from the Petroleum
Planning and Analysis Cell of the oil ministry.
Diesel consumption, which makes up over 40 percent of local
fuel sales, declined 1.5 percent in October from a year earlier,
while petrol sales jumped 10.5 percent.
Diesel sales, which have been falling since June, have been
curbed by low demand for irrigation pumps from the farm sector
because of post-monsoon rains, better power generation and slow
industrial activity, mainly in the mining and construction
sectors, an industry official said.
India shipped in about 3.69 million barrels per day (bpd) of
oil in October, a decline of about 5.3 percent over last year,
the data showed. Oil products imports rose 32.8 percent in
October, while exports fell 2.7 percent from a year ago.
The data for imports and exports is preliminary as private
refiners provide figures at their discretion.
The following table gives details of India's domestic oil
product sales, imports and exports.
--------------------------------------------------------------
DOMESTIC SALES (in million tonnes)
--------------------------------------------------------------
2013 2012
PRODUCT OCT SEP AUG JUL OCT SEP AUG JUL
--------------------------------------------------------------
Diesel 5.62 4.91 5.05 5.40 5.70 4.94 5.05 5.75
Petrol 1.46 1.23 1.48 1.41 1.32 1.23 1.31 1.31
LPG 1.41 1.35 1.33 1.36 1.30 1.27 1.33 1.32
Naphtha 0.89 0.86 1.02 0.96 0.95 1.02 1.10 1.10
Jet Fuel 0.46 0.44 0.44 0.44 0.43 0.41 0.42 0.42
Kerosene 0.61 0.58 0.60 0.60 0.62 0.62 0.62 0.66
Fuel Oil 0.55 0.51 0.58 0.61 0.68 0.70 0.71 0.73
Bitumen 0.34 0.23 0.14 0.19 0.38 0.16 0.13 0.20
All* 13.10 11.79 12.46 12.80 12.97 11.87 12.52 12.98
-------------------------------------------------------------
REFINED PRODUCT IMPORTS
-------------------------------------------------------------
2013 2012
PRODUCT OCT SEP AUG JUL OCT SEP AUG JUL
------------------------------------------------------------
Diesel 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.09 0.17
Petrol 0.03 0.00 0.00 0.08 0.00 0.00 0.09 0.06
LPG 0.65 0.58 0.56 0.41 0.51 0.59 0.53 0.53
Naphtha 0.06 0.09 0.06 0.09 0.09 0.19 0.21 0.19
Kerosene 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Fuel Oil 0.16 0.17 0.14 0.18 0.06 0.09 0.05 0.08
All* 1.50 1.43 1.34 1.35 1.13 1.27 1.67 1.47
-----------------------------------------------------------
2013 2012
CRUDE OIL OCT SEP AUG JUL OCT SEP AUG JUL
IMPORTS 15.63 14.83 17.58 16.35 16.50 15.24 15.05 14.59
-----------------------------------------------------------
EXPORTS
------------------------------------------------------------
2013 2012
PRODUCT OCT SEP AUG JUL OCT SEP AUG JUL
------------------------------------------------------------
Diesel 2.68 3.21 3.25 2.36 2.64 1.80 1.56 1.61
Petrol 1.21 1.14 0.53 1.24 1.51 1.53 1.38 1.31
Naphtha 0.68 0.60 0.83 0.76 0.82 0.54 0.76 0.68
Jet Fuel 0.50 0.57 0.44 0.42 0.46 0.39 0.25 0.27
Fuel Oil 0.58 0.57 0.75 0.56 0.63 0.70 0.51 0.51
All* 6.23 6.74 6.45 5.72 6.40 5.43 4.78 4.97
------------------------------------------------------------
NOTE:
* Table includes estimated imports and exports by Reliance
Industries' 580,000 bpd refinery for September and
October.
* Total may not tally as all items are not included in the
table and numbers are rounded off. The numbers for previous
months have been revised.
