March 26 India's local fuel sales rose 2.4 percent in February from a year ago, its highest since May, as diesel demand improved from the previous two months, government data showed on Wednesday. Domestic oil product sales, a proxy for oil demand in the world's fourth-largest oil consumer, in February totalled 12.84 million tonnes, the data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell of the oil ministry showed. Growth in diesel consumption, which makes up over 40 percent of local sales, was almost flat from a year earlier, the data showed, as improved power supplies from the grid cut the need for back-up from diesel generators. The shortfall in power supplies to cover demand narrowed last month, with peak hour deficit shrinking to 3.3 percent from 8.2 percent a year ago. Demand for petrol jumped 7.9 percent during the month, helped by a 5.39 percent rise in sales of motorcycles, which alongside scooters are the transport of choice for millions of lower-income Indians. India shipped in about 4.3 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil in February, a jump of about 22.9 percent, the data showed. Imports of oil products jumped 43.5 percent from a year earlier, while exports rose by about 14 percent. The data for imports and exports is preliminary, as private refiners provide figures at their discretion. The following table gives details of India's domestic oil product sales, imports and exports. -------------------------------------------------------------- DOMESTIC SALES (in million tonnes) --------------------------------------------------------------- 2013/14 2012/13 PRODUCT FEB JAN DEC NOV FEB JAN DEC NOV --------------------------------------------------------------- Diesel 5.38 5.64 5.97 5.83 5.38 5.80 6.12 5.79 Petrol 1.38 1.38 1.45 1.46 1.28 1.30 1.35 1.33 LPG 1.40 1.46 1.43 1.38 1.28 1.32 1.31 1.28 Naphtha 0.97 1.01 0.95 0.97 0.96 1.07 1.02 1.12 Jet Fuel 0.45 0.48 0.47 0.47 0.43 0.46 0.46 0.45 Kerosene 0.59 0.60 0.59 0.60 0.63 0.62 0.63 0.63 Fuel Oil 0.47 0.51 0.51 0.47 0.52 0.62 0.57 0.59 Bitumen 0.49 0.45 0.53 0.41 0.49 0.44 0.46 0.42 All* 12.84 13.33 13.57 13.26 12.53 13.42 13.49 13.30 --------------------------------------------------------------- REFINED PRODUCT IMPORTS --------------------------------------------------------------- 2013/14 2012/13 PRODUCT FEB JAN DEC NOV FEB JAN DEC NOV --------------------------------------------------------------- Diesel 0.01 0.01 0.00 0.03 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.00 Petrol 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 LPG 0.63 0.70 0.67 0.35 0.38 0.44 0.53 0.51 Naphtha 0.07 0.07 0.09 0.11 0.07 0.10 0.11 0.21 Kerosene 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Fuel Oil 0.15 0.11 0.12 0.04 0.12 0.09 0.08 0.09 All* 1.41 1.47 1.36 1.09 0.99 1.04 1.24 1.40 --------------------------------------------------------------- 2013/14 2012/13 CRUDE OIL FEB JAN DEC NOV FEB JAN DEC NOV IMPORTS 16.42 15.48 15.76 14.61 13.37 18.35 16.02 15.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- EXPORTS ------------------------------------------------------------ 2013/14 2012/13 PRODUCT FEB JAN DEC NOV FEB JAN DEC NOV ------------------------------------------------------------ Diesel 2.02 2.01 2.58 2.03 1.52 1.93 2.55 2.01 Petrol 1.22 1.22 1.30 1.14 1.08 1.44 1.42 1.30 Naphtha 0.60 0.61 0.71 0.59 0.66 0.73 0.86 0.92 Jet Fuel 0.46 0.39 0.50 0.53 0.41 0.43 0.49 0.63 Fuel Oil 0.52 0.29 0.43 0.50 0.39 0.52 0.44 0.48 All* 5.21 4.81 6.19 5.38 4.57 5.45 6.34 5.77 ------------------------------------------------------------ NOTE: * Table includes estimated imports and exports by Reliance Industries' 580,000 bpd refinery for January and February. * Total may not tally as all items are not included in the table and numbers are rounded off. The numbers for previous months have been revised. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma in NEW DELHI; editing by Malini Menon)