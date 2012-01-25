Jan 25 India's local oil product sales in December rose an annual 2.3 percent, sharply slower than the revised 11.3 percent the previous month, as growth in demand for industrial fuels including diesel slowed, government data showed on Wednesday. Oil product sales, a proxy for oil demand in Asia's third largest oil consumer, totaled 12.89 million tonnes in December. Petrol sales grew an annual 11.6 percent in December, reversing the declining trend of November, the data showed. But consumption of diesel -- which makes up over a third of local fuel consumption, slowed to an annual six percent last month from a 16 percent rise in November. India's crude imports in December fell 3.5 percent. Its refined fuels imports were down an annual 19 percent while exports rose 11.5 percent. The data includes actual imports and exports by Reliance Industries' export-focused 580,000 bpd refinery at Jamnagar in western India for September and October and is estimated for subsequent months. Following are details of India's domestic oil product sales, imports and exports, for December. -------------------------------------------------------------- DOMESTIC SALES (in million tonnes) -------------------------------------------------------------- 2011 2010 PRODUCT DEC NOV OCT SEP DEC NOV OCT SEP -------------------------------------------------------------- Diesel 5.85 5.72 5.35 4.61 5.52 4.93 4.96 4.19 Petrol 1.34 1.16 1.25 1.20 1.20 1.19 1.19 1.13 LPG 1.40 1.33 1.23 1.28 1.33 1.20 1.22 1.17 Naphtha 0.80 0.99 1.03 1.02 1.01 0.92 0.74 0.86 Jet Fuel 0.48 0.48 0.47 0.44 0.45 0.43 0.43 0.40 Kerosene 0.68 0.68 0.67 0.66 0.74 0.74 0.75 0.73 Fuel Oil 0.72 0.78 0.73 0.74 0.88 0.84 0.93 0.94 Bitumen 0.48 0.43 0.30 0.19 0.43 0.30 0.31 0.17 All* 12.89 12.81 12.08 11.29 12.60 11.51 11.65 10.64 -------------------------------------------------------------- REFINED PRODUCT IMPORTS -------------------------------------------------------------- 2011 2010 PRODUCT DEC NOV OCT SEP DEC NOV OCT SEP -------------------------------------------------------------- Diesel 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 Petrol 0.00 0.00 0.10 0.04 0.14 0.23 0.17 0.14 LPG 0.45 0.37 0.39 0.44 0.34 0.39 0.31 0.27 Naphtha 0.16 0.16 0.15 0.14 0.23 0.20 0.12 0.17 Kerosene 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.15 0.07 0.10 0.18 Fuel Oil 0.07 0.11 0.03 0.12 0.06 0.07 0.06 0.08 All* 1.09 1.06 1.08 1.14 1.34 1.37 1.26 1.28 -------------------------------------------------------------- 2011 2010 CRUDE OIL DEC NOV OCT SEP DEC NOV OCT SEP IMPORTS 13.60 14.81 12.54 13.17 14.10 12.54 12.99 14.04 -------------------------------------------------------------- EXPORTS -------------------------------------------------------------- 2011 2010 PRODUCT DEC NOV OCT SEP DEC NOV OCT SEP -------------------------------------------------------------- Diesel 1.54 1.71 2.08 1.91 1.34 1.55 1.93 1.80 Petrol 1.22 1.08 0.89 1.29 1.13 1.12 1.13 0.99 Naphtha 0.87 1.03 0.63 0.65 0.66 0.57 0.74 0.72 Jet Fuel 0.38 0.40 0.52 0.46 0.39 0.27 0.43 0.49 Fuel Oil 0.74 0.63 0.59 0.67 0.71 0.70 0.65 0.49 All* 4.96 5.12 5.02 5.23 4.45 4.49 5.24 4.73 -------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: * Total may not tally as all items are not included in the table and numbers are rounded off. The numbers for previous months have been revised. (Compiled by xxx)