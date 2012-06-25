June 25 India imported 5.8 percent more oil in May from a year earlier as the country expanded its refining capacity, government data showed on Monday. Asia's third-largest oil consumer imported 14.59 million tonnes or 3.45 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil in May. India's Essar Oil and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd have raised capacities while Hindustan Mittal Energy Ltd (HMEL) has commissioned the 180,000 bpd Bathinda refinery in northern Punjab state. As overall imports rose, India reduced purchases from Iran by 38 percent in May from a year ago, according to tanker discharge data made available to Reuters earlier this month, as it successfully sought a waiver from U.S. sanctions that target Tehran's nuclear ambitions. India's local oil product sales edged up 5.4 percent in May from a year earlier and the country's oil product demand is estimated to rise 6.1 percent in this fiscal year from a year ago. Oil products imports in May declined 3.6 percent while exports fell about 30 percent from a year ago. The data included estimated exports and imports by Reliance's 580,000 bpd refinery. Following are details of India's domestic oil product sales, imports and exports, for May. -------------------------------------------------------------- DOMESTIC SALES (in million tonnes) -------------------------------------------------------------- 2012 2011 PRODUCT MAY APR MAR FEB MAY APR MAR FEB -------------------------------------------------------------- Diesel 6.38 5.91 6.05 5.50 5.85 5.47 5.49 4.92 Petrol 1.29 1.25 1.42 1.23 1.35 1.20 1.27 1.14 LPG 1.31 1.24 1.35 1.34 1.22 1.17 1.33 1.25 Naphtha 1.07 0.93 0.90 0.87 0.96 0.79 0.77 0.96 Jet Fuel 0.45 0.44 0.48 0.46 0.46 0.45 0.48 0.42 Kerosene 0.62 0.60 0.66 0.68 0.73 0.75 0.72 0.75 Fuel Oil 0.66 0.66 0.71 0.68 0.67 0.89 0.95 0.82 Bitumen 0.46 0.45 0.62 0.50 0.51 0.48 0.63 0.51 All* 13.58 12.67 13.50 12.45 12.88 12.64 12.84 11.49 -------------------------------------------------------------- REFINED PRODUCT IMPORTS -------------------------------------------------------------- 2012 2011 PRODUCT MAY APR MAR FEB MAY APR MAR FEB ------------------------------------------------------------- Diesel 0.12 0.14 0.01 0.07 0.05 0.50 0.43 0.07 Petrol 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.02 0.05 0.02 LPG 0.46 0.55 0.53 0.45 0.41 0.38 0.41 0.43 Naphtha 0.14 0.16 0.15 0.15 0.14 0.16 0.15 0.12 Kerosene 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.14 0.13 0.10 0.12 Fuel Oil 0.04 0.09 0.06 0.12 0.04 0.08 0.07 0.06 All* 1.13 1.35 1.15 1.17 1.17 1.70 1.58 1.20 ----------------------------------------------------------- 2012 2011 CRUDE OIL MAY APR MAR FEB MAY APR MAR FEB IMPORTS 14.59 14.62 14.95 14.88 13.78 15.74 14.79 13.10 ------------------------------------------------------------ EXPORTS -------------------------------------------------------------- 2012 2011 PRODUCT MAY APR MAR FEB MAY APR MAR FEB -------------------------------------------------------------- Diesel 1.41 1.43 1.51 1.54 2.16 1.39 2.01 1.66 Petrol 1.11 1.15 1.26 1.09 1.48 1.18 1.10 0.84 Naphtha 0.64 0.54 0.98 0.94 0.80 0.87 1.07 0.97 Jet Fuel 0.21 0.19 0.27 0.30 0.34 0.30 0.64 0.34 Fuel Oil 0.38 0.49 0.58 0.61 0.68 0.40 0.60 0.76 All* 4.04 4.10 4.95 4.87 5.76 4.60 5.76 4.84 -------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: * Total may not tally as all items are not included in the table and numbers are rounded off. The numbers for previous months have been revised. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Compiled by Annie Banerji in NEW DELHI; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)