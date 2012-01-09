NEW DELHI Jan 9 India's state-run Hindustan Petroleum Corp will double the volume of Saudi crude it imports in an annual deal beginning April, two sources said on Monday, a move that could potentially replace some of its Iranian supplies.

Tighter U.S. sanctions require buyers of Iranian oil to reduce imports from the Islamic Republic or face the threat of financial penalties in the United States.

The new deal will be for 60,000 barrels per day (bpd), said the sources, versus around 30,000 bpd this year.

HPCL's annual term deals with Saudi Arabia and Iran run from April to March.

HPCL is keen to continue its term deal of 70,000 bpd with Iran if the Islamic Republic continues to offer 90 days credit and global sanctions do not hit supplies and an existing payment mechanism, said one of the sources.

HPCL operates a 130,000 bpd refinery at Mumbai on the west coast and a 166,000 bpd plant in southern India. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Michael Urquhart)