* HPCL to buy 60,000 bpd oil from Saudi in 2012/13
* IOC buys extra 2 mln bbls in Jan from Saudi
* BPCL buys extra 1 mln bbls each in Jan, Feb
* Hindustan Mittal Energy buys 1 mln bbls from Saudi in Jan
By Nidhi Verma
NEW DELHI, Jan 9 India's state-run
Hindustan Petroleum Corp will double the volume of
Saudi crude it imports in an annual deal beginning in April, two
industry sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on
Monday, in a move that could replace some of its Iranian
supplies.
Indian refiners are looking for ways to gradually replace
their imports of Iranian oil, given that global sanctions could
shut a mechanism through Turkey's Halkbank that allows them to
make payments to Tehran.
India is Iran's second-biggest oil client after China,
buying 350,000-400,000 barrels per day.
Tighter U.S. sanctions require buyers of Iranian oil to
reduce imports from the Islamic Republic or face the threat of
financial penalties in the United States.
Halkbank has already refused to open an account for
state-run refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp for oil from
Iran.
For this month, Saudi Aramco, the national oil company of
Saudi Arabia, has agreed to supply extra 4 million barrels of
oil, or about 129,000 bpd, to India, industry officials said.
The Kingdom will supply 2 million barrels to Indian Oil Corp
and 1 million barrels each to BPCL and Hindustan Mittal
Energy Ltd (HMEL), a joint venture of HPCL and steel tycoon
Lakshmi Mittal.
HMEL, which owns an 180,000 bpd Bathinda refinery in
northern India, does not have an annual deal with Saudi Aramco.
"BPCL's additional purchase for January could be due to Iran
as they have not been to open an account with Turkey's Halkbank
for payment to Iran," said one of the sources.
The Saudis will also in February supply 1 million barrels to
BPCL for its 120,000 bpd Bina refinery in central India.
A senior BPCL official said the company has not purchased
Iranian oil since November due to payment problems. "Unless the
payment issue is resolved, how can we buy oil from Iran?" the
official said.
Indian refiners and petroleum ministry officials earlier on
Monday held a meeting to explore alternatives way to pay for
Iranian oil imports.
HPCL is the second Indian refiner after Mangalore Refinery
and Petrochemicals Ltd to increase supplies under an
annual deal with Saudi Arabia.
The new deal with HPCL will be for 60,000 barrels per day
(bpd) from April to the following March, said the sources,
versus around 30,000 bpd this year.
HPCL is keen to continue its term deal of 70,000 bpd with
Iran if the Islamic republic continues to offer 90 days of
credit and if global sanctions do not hit supplies and the
existing payment mechanism, said one of the sources.
HPCL operates a 130,000 bpd refinery at Mumbai on the west
coast and a 166,000 bpd plant in southern India.
Iran has so far not cut supplies to India, the chairman of
Mangalore Refinery, the biggest Indian client of Iran, said last
week.
Financial sanctions signed into law by President Barack
Obama on New Year's Eve make it difficult for pay for Iranian
oil. The European Union is expected to announce tough measures
of its own at the end of the month.
Washington and its allies are imposing the measures to force
Iran to abandon a nuclear programme, which they say is aimed at
producing an atomic bomb. Iran says the programme is peaceful.
