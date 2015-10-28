* India's Sept Saudi oil imports down 30 pct from Aug
* Imports from Saudi up 19 pct in April-Sept, Iraq up 36 pct
* India's overall oil imports down 7.4 pct in Sept vs Aug
By Nidhi Verma
NEW DELHI, Oct 28 Iraq overtook Saudi Arabia as
the top crude exporter to India in September for the third time
in 2015, according to tanker data obtained by Reuters, as the
two biggest OPEC producers battle for market share in leading
Asian buyers.
Saudi Arabia also lost its top spot in China last month,
with Russia overtaking the world's biggest crude exporter as the
main supplier for the second time this year. Traders attributed
the shift to a hike in Saudi's official selling price (OSP) of
crude.
India imported 640,300 barrels per day (bpd) of oil from
Saudi Arabia last month, about 30 percent lower than in August
and the weakest in a year, the data obtained by Reuters and
compiled by Thomson Reuters Oil Analytics showed. The figure was
still up 12.8 percent from a year ago.
While Saudi's market share in India is shrinking, Iraq is
expanding its hold over one of the world's fastest-growing
markets by offering attractive pricing.
"Saudi sells oil at OSP under term deals, while Iraqi oil is
also sold in the spot market. And in an oversupplied market you
often find Iraqi barrels trading at discounts to the OSP," said
Ehasan Ul-Haq, senior analyst at London-based consultancy KBC
Energy Economics.
India shipped in about a fifth of its imports from Iraq in
September, while Saudi Arabia's share dropped to 17 percent from
about 22 percent in August.
Faced with more competition in Asia, Saudi Arabia is trying
to make inroads into new markets like Poland and along with
other big exporters prepare for more competition from Iranian
crude.
"When Iran comes to market it will be a tough fight between
Iran, Iraq and Saudi," said Haq.
In the first half of India's fiscal year running from April
to September, Saudi Arabia supplied nearly 19 percent more oil
to India at about 776,000 bpd, while volumes from Iraq surged 36
percent to about 676,000 bpd.
India is also stepping up purchases from Africa, where more
crude is available after China raised shipments from Russia and
the United States began processing its own shale oil.
India imported nearly 27 percent more African crude in
April-September, mainly from Angola and Nigeria.
India, which is Iran's second-biggest customer behind China,
bought about 17 percent more oil from Tehran in the
April-September period, the data showed.
Overall oil imports by India slipped 7.4 percent last month
from August as Essar Oil, which rarely buys Saudi oil,
shut its 400,000 bpd refinery for a month from mid-September for
maintenance.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma)