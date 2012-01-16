Traders keep oil in Asian storage for later sale, undermine OPEC supply cuts
Jan 16 Oil India Ltd is in talks to buy a 25 percent stake in shale gas acreage owned by a U.S.-listed company in a deal worth around $200 million, the Mint newspaper reported on Monday citing executives at the state-run refiner.
"The acreage is near Eagle Ford (Texas)," OIL Chairman and Managing Director N.M. Borah was reported as saying.
"The proposal is being studied," added Borah, who declined to name the U.S. company as the deal had not been closed.
An unnamed second executive told the newspaper that OIL was conducting due diligence of the U.S. company.
A spokesperson at OIL could not be immediately reached for comment by Reuters.
The United States is the world's top producer of shale gas, a natural gas locked in rock formations considered a top source of future energy.
Indian oil and gas major Reliance Industries Ltd has spent $3.44 billion on three U.S. shale gas assets, while state-run GAIL India Ltd bought a 20 percent stake in shale acreage for $63.7 million last year, the report said.
MELBOURNE, June 13 The growing number of electric vehicles hitting roads is set to fuel a nine-fold increase in copper demand from the sector over the coming decade, according to an industry report on Tuesday. Electric or hybrid cars and buses are expected to reach 27 million by 2027, up from 3 million this year, according to a report by consultancy IDTechEx, commissioned by the International Copper Association (ICA). "Demand for electric vehicles is forecast to increas