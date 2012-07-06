REFILE-Trafigura pledges to cut debt, reduce share buybacks
MUMBAI, July 6 Indian state-run oil retailers received 140 billion rupees ($2.5 billion) from the government since June-end as part of the subsidy payout for the financial year ended in March, three officials with direct knowledge said.
The oil retailers received the amount in two tranches--one in June-end, and the other on July 3, the officials told Reuters on Friday.
The remaining amount of 245 billion rupees will be paid out by August-end, the officials said.
($1=55.4 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
