NEW DELHI Jan 18 India's oil ministry has sought 220 billion rupees ($4.36 billion) of cash subsidy for fuel sales in the October to December quarter, said a source in the ministry.

The Indian government caps prices of cooking gas and diesel, the most common fuel for transport and its large farm sector, to protect the poor and control inflation, but petrol prices were deregulated in 2010. ($1=50.41 Indian Rupee) (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)