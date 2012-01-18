* FinMin wants oil cos to bear 5 pct of revenue
losses-sources
* Fuel retailers against sharing 5 pct of revenue
losses-sources
* Fuel price hike unlikely before state polls in
March-source
(Add details)
NEW DELHI, Jan 18 India's finance ministry
has suggested upstream companies should give a discount of $56
per barrel to state fuel retailers this fiscal year, government
sources said, a move that could raise their subsidy payout by
over 60 percent from a year ago.
The finance minister has assumed an average global price of
$110 a barrel for the fiscal year to March 2012 and suggested
that state oil marketing companies should absorb 5 percent of
revenue losses on the sale of fuels, two officials with
knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.
The federal government fixes the retail prices of liquefied
petroleum gas, kerosene and diesel to protect the poor, leading
to revenue losses to Indian Oil Corp, Bharat Petroleum
Corp and Hindustan Petroleum Corp.
Fuel retailers are against absorbing 5 percent of revenue
losses as a delay in releasing cash subsidy has increased their
borrowings and interest burden, said the sources.
"Assuming an average rupee rate of 50 to a dollar, upstream
firms' subsidy share will go up to about 490 billion rupees
($9.72 billion) in the current year," said one of the sources.
Due to high oil prices and a depreciating rupee, oil
marketing firms' revenue losses on subsidised sale of fuels are
likely to rise to 1.4 trillion rupees in 2011-12 versus 782
billion rupees last year, said an oil ministry source.
The government compensates for some of these losses through
a cash subsidy, while part is borne by the state-owned Oil and
Natural Gas Corp, Oil India and GAIL
through a discount on sale of crude oil and products.
There is no fixed formula on subsidy sharing, leading to
uncertainities for investors in the stocks of oil companies.
"This would give more clarity to the boards while approving
capital expenditure plans... upstream companies feel comfortable
if this is decided in the begining of the year," said a separate
official.
This official also said the finance ministry should pay a
cash subsidy of about 220 billion rupees to oil marketing firms
to partly compensate them for revenue loss of about 320 billion
rupees in the October-December quarter.
The revenue losses should be equally divided among
government, upstream companies and consumers, he suggested.
Since a fuel price hike, including that of gasoline, is
unlikely before elections in sveral states scheduled in March,
and in the absence of any subsidy-sharing formula, the finance
ministry should bear two-third of revenue losses, he said.
In 2010/11, cash compensation from finance ministry covered
52.43 percent of the revenue losses, discounts from upstream
companies was about 38.74 percent, while the rest was absorbed
by marketing firms and consumers.
In April-September 2011, oil marketing companies suffered a
revenue loss of 649 billion rupees. Of this, finance ministry
agreed to compensate for 46 percent, while a third was covered
by upstream companies.
($1 = 50.41 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Harish Nambiar)