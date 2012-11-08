NEW DELHI Nov 8 India will pay 300 billion
rupees ($5.5 billion) to state-owned fuel retailers forced to
sell at cheaper government-set rates in the first half of the
year, said three sources who saw the finance ministry's
confirmation letter.
The federal government fixes retail prices of liquefied
petroleum gas, kerosene and diesel to protect the poor, leading
to revenue losses at state-run Indian Oil Corp (IOC),
Bharat Petroleum Corp (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum
Corp (HPCL).
The payout by the finance ministry, nearly 46 percent less
than the 554 billion rupees the oil ministry had been seeking,
will be released after parliamentary approval is granted, the
sources said.
The finance ministry pays cash subsidies to state oil
retailers while state-run upstream companies - Oil and Natural
Gas Corp, Oil India Ltd and GAIL (India)
- sell crude oil and associated products at a
discount.
India raised the price of diesel in mid-September, after a
gap of more than a year, and capped annual sales of subsidised
cooking gas cylinders to six per household.
The three fuel retailers received the letter from the
finance ministry on Thursday morning, the sources said.
IOC, the largest fuel retailer, will receive a government
subsidy of about 161 billion rupees, while HPCL and BPCL's share
will be about 66.7 billion rupees and 72 billion rupees
respectively, they said.
($1= 54.36 rupees)
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by David Goodman)