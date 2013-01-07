MUMBAI Jan 7 Indian oil companies received on Jan. 3 a first tranche of 100 billion rupees as part of a cash subsidy payout for the April-September period, two officials at state-owned oil companies told Reuters.

The second and third tranches of an equivalent amount are expected on Jan. 10 and Jan. 17, the officials said.

The Finance Ministry approved 300 billion rupees in subsidy payouts to oil retailers in November.

An additional 100-150 billion rupees of oil subsidies are likely to be approved in February for the second supplementary demand for grants for the second half of the financial year, government sources said. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Additional reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Rafael Nam)