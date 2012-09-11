LONDON, Sept 11 India's Bharat Petroleum Corp (BPCL) has tendered to buy one or more cargoes of light, sweet crude oil loading in November, tender documents showed on Tuesday.

Quality offers to the oil refiner must be submitted by Sept. 14 and price offers by Sept. 17 and must remain valid until Sept 19, the documents showed.

The tender document specified more than two dozen different types of crude oil in various combinations eligible for the tender, including Nigerian, Angolan, Azeri, Libyan and Algerian grades.

BPCL tenders to buy crude oil at least once a month and often buys West African and North African crudes. (Reporting by Christopher Johnson, editing by William Hardy)