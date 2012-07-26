LONDON, July 26 India's Bharat Petroleum Corp (BPCL) has bought three cargoes of around 1 million barrels each of Nigerian, Angolan and Libyan crude oil from Total, a trade source said on Thursday.

Total was not immediately available for comment.

BPCL bought one cargo of Nigerian Bonny Light, one cargo of Angolan Cabinda and one cargo of Libyan Mellita, the trade source said.

The Cabinda was expected to have been sold at around dated Brent plus 50-70 cents per barrel fob, and the Bonny light at close to dated Brent plus $1.20. (Reporting by Simon Falush and Christopher Johnson, editing by William Hardy)