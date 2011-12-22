UPDATE 6-Oil rises on signs of U.S. inventory declines, lower Saudi exports
* Saudi to limit July oil volumes to Asia, slash U.S. volumes
LONDON Dec 22 India's Bharat Petroleum Corp has bought two cargoes of West African crude oil from Exxon Mobil for loading in February, trade sources said on Thursday.
BPCL bought a 950,000 barrel cargo of Qua Iboe and a 950,000 barrel cargo of Yoho, the sources said.
In the last tender, BPCL bought one million barrels each of Erha and Qua Iboe crude from Vitol for loading in the first half of January.
