DELHI, June 12 India's oil minister met the
leadership of oil company Cairn India this week to
discuss its potential merger with parent Vedanta Ltd,
the operating unit of London-listed mining and energy group
Vedanta Resources Plc.
Vedanta earlier this week signalled it was considering a
merger, a move that would it to repay a hefty group burden with
the help of cash-generating Cairn.
Asked if he had met the companies to discuss the deal, Oil
Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said: "They met me, but my
ministry's concern is that capital expenditure should grow. My
ministry's expectation is oil and gas production should
increase."
"Cairn's leadership assured me in future they are very
focused on how to increase oil and gas production, and for that,
they will invest money," he added.
