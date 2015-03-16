* India's W. African imports to double in 1H April
By Libby George and Nidhi Verma
LONDON/NEW DELHI, March 16 India has nearly
doubled the amount of West African oil it will import in the
first half of April, traders said, in a buying spree aimed at
refiners building stocks ahead of purchases to fill the
country's new strategic petroleum reserve (SPR).
The world's fourth-largest energy consumer has stepped up
purchases of the Nigerian and Angolan crude for March and April,
sparking interest from a market that is watching for stockpiling
after oil prices crashed by more than 60 percent between last
June and January 2015.
Traders said Indian state-backed refiners, led by Indian Oil
Corp, booked roughly 15 million barrels of West African
oil to arrive in the first part of April - double what they
usually import.
The stream of bookings has continued; in the past week,
state-controlled oil refiners have booked a further 5
supertankers as part of a fleet of vessels that will load in
West Africa in early April.
"We have heard many things - filling storage, buying less
Iranian and coming out of (refinery) maintenance during April,"
one trader said. "IOC has done the bulk of the buying."
Indian refinery sources said they were forced into the
current buying frenzy due to stock drawdowns at the end of the
financial year.
While these are normal moves, state refiners this year,
caught out by the plunge in crude prices, have lost at least 300
billion rupees ($4.76 billion) on oil
inventories.
"We are buying oil for our own use and not for SPR," said
IOC's head of finance A.K. Sharma.
State-controlled refiners Bharat Petroleum and
Hindustan Petroleum have also been buying West African
crudes, booking several vessels over the past few weeks.
Sources at the refineries said their lifting plans for March
and April were as per schedule.
A drive to virtually eliminate Iranian imports in March also
made West African grades more attractive.
India is building SPRs at three locations that together can
hold more than 36 million barrels of crude to help protect the
energy import-reliant economy from supply disruptions and price
volatility.
While the first underground storage cavern at Vizag on the
east coast, with space for 9.75 million barrels of oil, is ready
to be filled, sources said none of the barrels booked now will
end up there. The other two SPR facilities will be ready by
October.
India has provided about $388 million (24 billion rupees) to
buy crude for the reserve in this budget year, enough to
purchase approximately 6.5 million barrels at current prices,
but the buying has not yet begun.
The International Energy Agency in its monthly report on
Friday said that cheaper oil with help encourage India, as well
as China and South Korea, to beef up strategic storage.
Any effort to fill India's strategic reserves, which will
amount to roughly one-third of daily global oil demand, would
absorb some of the global glut of oil and could help shore up
benchmark prices.
Already, the spring purchases have boosted West African
crude oil differentials versus the benchmark dated Brent price.
Grades popular among Indian refineries, such as Bonny Light
and Qua Iboe, have seen their differentials rise to their
highest level since the oil price started its near 60 percent
slide in June last year.
