BUZZ-India's Sun Pharma falls to 6-mth low on Taro's weak results
** Sun Pharmaceutical Industries falls as much as 6 pct to 601.500 rupees to its lowest since Nov. 9
May 25 India govt document:
* Small oil & gas fields bids to open on July 15 (Not 'Aug 1'), last date 31 Oct and result declaration on Nov 16 - India govt document
* 67 discovered small fields are clustered and being offered in 46 contract areas, which have over 625 mmbbl of oil and oil equivalent gas - India govt document
* Commercial production to begin within 3 yrs from date of award for onshore areas, 4 yrs for shallow water areas, 6 yrs for deep water areas - India govt document (Bengaluru newsroom)
** Sun Pharmaceutical Industries falls as much as 6 pct to 601.500 rupees to its lowest since Nov. 9
(Repeating to add CARGILL INDIA Primary CP deal) May 22 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ---------------------------------------------------------------