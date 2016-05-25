May 25 India govt document:

* Small oil & gas fields bids to open on July 15 (Not 'Aug 1'), last date 31 Oct and result declaration on Nov 16 - India govt document

* 67 discovered small fields are clustered and being offered in 46 contract areas, which have over 625 mmbbl of oil and oil equivalent gas - India govt document

* Commercial production to begin within 3 yrs from date of award for onshore areas, 4 yrs for shallow water areas, 6 yrs for deep water areas - India govt document (Bengaluru newsroom)