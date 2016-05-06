MUMBAI May 6 India's oilmeal exports in April fell 70 percent from a year ago to 54,390 tonnes as a rally in Indian animal feed prices prompted traditional importers to switch to rival suppliers like Argentina and Brazil, a leading trade body said.

India, a leading exporter of oilmeal to southeast Asia, sold just 1,442 tonnes of soymeal overseas in April compared with 18,017 tonnes in the same period last year, the Mumbai-based Solvent Extractors' Association said in a statement on Friday.

Exports of rapeseed meal fell 80 percent to 69,398 tonnes in the month.

Indian oil processing units are running at their lowest-ever capacity as soybean prices have risen after two straight years of drought hit production.

For the full statement click on: bit.ly/1Wcnfpc (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Malini Menon)