MUMBAI May 6 India's oilmeal exports in April
fell 70 percent from a year ago to 54,390 tonnes as a rally in
Indian animal feed prices prompted traditional importers to
switch to rival suppliers like Argentina and Brazil, a leading
trade body said.
India, a leading exporter of oilmeal to southeast Asia, sold
just 1,442 tonnes of soymeal overseas in April compared with
18,017 tonnes in the same period last year, the Mumbai-based
Solvent Extractors' Association said in a statement on Friday.
Exports of rapeseed meal fell 80 percent to 69,398 tonnes in
the month.
Indian oil processing units are running at their lowest-ever
capacity as soybean prices have risen after two straight years
of drought hit production.
