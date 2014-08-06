Aug 6 India's oilmeal exports fell 43 percent in July from a month ago to 115,094 tonnes as castormeal and ricebran meal sales slumped, data from a trade body showed on Wednesday. For a related story, see: Table below shows India's oilmeal exports data for July 2014 compiled by the Solvent Extractors' Association of India. -------------------------------------------------------------- OILMEAL EXPORTS 2014/15 (April/March) (in tonnes) --------------------------------------------------------------- Month Soybean Rapeseed Groundnut Ricebran Castor Total meal meal meal meal meal --------------------------------------------------------------- Jul 14 6,635 87,637 -- 100@ 20,722 115,094 Jun 14 2,637 99,054 -- 9,131 91,422 202,244 May 14 8,226 95,847 -- 10,027* 49,288 163,388 Apr 14 89,883 125,872 132* 4,586* 20,378 240,851 --------------------------------------------------------------- Total 107,381 408,410 132 23,844 181,810 721,577 --------------------------------------------------------------- * Revised @adjusted --------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------- OILMEAL EXPORTS 2013/14 (April/March) (in tonnes) --------------------------------------------------------------- Month Soybean Rapeseed Groundnut Ricebran Castor Total meal meal meal meal meal --------------------------------------------------------------- Mar 14 223,204 95,165 --- 900 78,517 397,786 Feb 14 183,550 82,294 100 1,500 39,816 307,260 Jan 14 364,443 55,938 295 12,121 3,169 435,966 Dec 13 451,314 93,144 302 5,618 39,979 590,357 Nov 13 503,269 27,993 162 7,839 27,586 566,849 Oct 13 182,724 143,848 484 8,554 39,925 375,535 Sep 13 173,381 59,472 98 9,989 58,777 301,717 Aug 13 183,555 90,735 139 11,789 30,943 317,161 Jul 13 107,038 40,902 162 8,860 25,171 182,133 Jun 13 213,564 84,198 294 11,582 51,184 360,822 May 13 96,492 88,284 --- 7,573 105,961 298,310 Apr 13 99,451 54,077 131 11,255 32,640 197,554 --------------------------------------------------------------- Total 2,781,985 916,050 2,167 97,580 533,668 4,331,450 --------------------------------------------------------------- * Provisional data (Compiled by Ratnajyoti Dutta in NEW DELHI; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)