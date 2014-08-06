NEW DELHI Aug 6 India's oilmeal exports fell 43.1 percent in July from a month ago to 115,094 tonnes, a leading trade body said on Wednesday.

However, overseas soymeal sales by India - Asia's top oilmeal exporter - rose to 6,635 tonnes in June from 2,637 tonnes a month ago, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India said in a statement. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Malini Menon)