UPDATE 7-'Right time' to use huge bomb in Afghanistan - U.S. general
* First combat use of bomb; blast equivalent to 11 tonnes of TNT
MUMBAI, July 30 Shares in Indian oil marketing companies extended losses on Tuesday after the rupee slipped below the 60 to the dollar mark, raising concerns about increased costs of importing oil.
The rupee fell to a three-week low on Tuesday, erasing all gains made since the Reserve Bank of India first announced early this month it would defend the currency by tightening cash, reflecting doubts about how long the central bank can sustain the measures.
Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd fell 10.4 percent, Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd fell 7.87 percent and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd fell 8.33 percent. (Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* First combat use of bomb; blast equivalent to 11 tonnes of TNT
BANGALORE, Apr 14The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34300 ICS-201(B22mm) 35300 ICS-102(B22mm) 29300 ICS-103(23mm) 33700 ICS-104(24mm) 38000 ICS-202(26mm) 43800 ICS-105(26mm) 37200 ICS-105CS(26mm) 38000 ICS-105(27mm)