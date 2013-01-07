NEW DELHI Jan 7 India's oilmeal exports declined to 544,946 tonnes in December from 953,526 tonnes a year earlier, a leading trade body said on Monday.

Exports of soymeal were at 494,456 tonnes in December compared with 798,041 tonnes a year ago, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India said in a statement.

Overall oilmeal exports in the first nine months of the year beginning April fell to 2.9 million tonnes from 3.9 million tonnes in the previous year. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)