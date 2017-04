NEW DELHI, April 7 India's oilmeal exports fell 9.8 percent to 4.33 million tonnes in the 2013/14 financial year that ended on March 31, a leading trade body said on Monday.

Oilmeal exports in March were 397,786 tonnes against 430,407 tonnes a year ago, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India said in a statement. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Malini Menon)