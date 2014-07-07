NEW DELHI, July 7 India's oilmeal exports rose 20 percent in June from a month ago to 193,313 tonnes, a leading trade body said on Monday, on higher rapeseed meal exports despite a fall in overseas sales of soymeal.

Soymeal exports from India, Asia's top oilmeal exporter, fell to 2,637 tonnes in June from 8,226 tonnes a month earlier, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India said in a statement.

Soymeal sales share nearly two-third of India's oilmeal exports.

India's oilmeal exports dropped by a tenth from a year ago to 4.3 million tonnes due to high soymeal prices in the 2013/14 fiscal year that ended in March. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Malini Menon)