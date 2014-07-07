BRIEF-BASF India enters india crop protection market for rice
* BASF India Ltd says BASF enters India crop protection market for rice Source text - (http://bit.ly/2kmbCAc) Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI, July 7 India's oilmeal exports rose 20 percent in June from a month ago to 193,313 tonnes, a leading trade body said on Monday, on higher rapeseed meal exports despite a fall in overseas sales of soymeal.
Soymeal exports from India, Asia's top oilmeal exporter, fell to 2,637 tonnes in June from 8,226 tonnes a month earlier, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India said in a statement.
Soymeal sales share nearly two-third of India's oilmeal exports.
India's oilmeal exports dropped by a tenth from a year ago to 4.3 million tonnes due to high soymeal prices in the 2013/14 fiscal year that ended in March. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Malini Menon)
* BASF India Ltd says BASF enters India crop protection market for rice Source text - (http://bit.ly/2kmbCAc) Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, Jan 24 HDFC Bank Ltd, India's third-biggest lender by assets, on Tuesday reported a 15 percent rise in third-quarter net profit, above analyst estimates, due to higher interest and fee income.
Castor seeds Spot prices -January 24 Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,20,000-0,21,000 versus 0,26,000-0,27,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,720-0,765 versus 0,725-0,770 previous.