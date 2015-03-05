NEW DELHI, March 5 India's oilmeal exports in February fell 41 percent from a year ago to 181,996 tonnes, a leading trade body said on Thursday.

Lower exports of soymeal, which dropped nearly 65 percent to 64,514 tonnes, dragged down the total exports last month, data from the Solvent Extractors' Association of India showed.

Soymeal, used as animal feed, is the main constituent in India's oilmeal export basket. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Malini Menon)