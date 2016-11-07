Nov 7 India's oilmeal exports in October edged up 98 percent
from a year earlier to 67,779 tonnes as shipments of soymeal rose from the
last year's upper base, a trade body said on Monday.
For a related story, see:
The following table shows India's oilmeal exports for October.
OILMEAL EXPORTS 2016/17 (Oct/Sept)
(in tonnes)
Month Soybean Rapeseed Groundnut Ricebran Castor Total
meal meal meal meal meal
Oct 3,177 23,720 514 9,343 31,025 67,779
Sept 3,343 40,095 0 10,516 42,269 96,223
Total 6,520 63,815 514 19,859 73,294 164,002
OILMEAL EXPORTS 2015/16 (Sept/August)
(in tonnes)
Month Soybean Rapeseed Groundnut Ricebran Castor Total
meal meal meal meal meal
August 16 1,726 32,371 199 8,526 20,301 63,123
July 16 3,290 4,197 198 12,715 78,759 99,159
June 16 2,672 43,636 115 19,493 40,591 106,507
May 16 1,015 3,090 0 21,410 2,432 27,947
April 16 1,442 14,163 0 40,019 37,785 93,409
March 16** 430 7,260 0 2,000 42,008 51,698
Feb 16 1,127 9,803 496 41,838 40,440 93,704
Jan 16 7,707 1,990 0 38,151 3,349 51,197
Dec 15 5,667 16,855 0 28,988 32,708 84,218
Nov 15 8,909 12,845 0 12,528 85,777 120,059
Oct 15 4,237 3,079 0 26,852 0 34,168
Sept 15 6,886 60,211 206 33,236 39,110 139,649
Total 45,108 209,500 1214 285,756 423,260 964,838
*Source: The Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA)
** Provisional data
(Compiled by Sudarshan Varadhan in New Delhi; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)