Nov 7 India's oilmeal exports in October edged up 98 percent from a year earlier to 67,779 tonnes as shipments of soymeal rose from the last year's upper base, a trade body said on Monday. For a related story, see: The following table shows India's oilmeal exports for October. OILMEAL EXPORTS 2016/17 (Oct/Sept) (in tonnes) Month Soybean Rapeseed Groundnut Ricebran Castor Total meal meal meal meal meal Oct 3,177 23,720 514 9,343 31,025 67,779 Sept 3,343 40,095 0 10,516 42,269 96,223 Total 6,520 63,815 514 19,859 73,294 164,002 OILMEAL EXPORTS 2015/16 (Sept/August) (in tonnes) Month Soybean Rapeseed Groundnut Ricebran Castor Total meal meal meal meal meal August 16 1,726 32,371 199 8,526 20,301 63,123 July 16 3,290 4,197 198 12,715 78,759 99,159 June 16 2,672 43,636 115 19,493 40,591 106,507 May 16 1,015 3,090 0 21,410 2,432 27,947 April 16 1,442 14,163 0 40,019 37,785 93,409 March 16** 430 7,260 0 2,000 42,008 51,698 Feb 16 1,127 9,803 496 41,838 40,440 93,704 Jan 16 7,707 1,990 0 38,151 3,349 51,197 Dec 15 5,667 16,855 0 28,988 32,708 84,218 Nov 15 8,909 12,845 0 12,528 85,777 120,059 Oct 15 4,237 3,079 0 26,852 0 34,168 Sept 15 6,886 60,211 206 33,236 39,110 139,649 Total 45,108 209,500 1214 285,756 423,260 964,838 *Source: The Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) ** Provisional data (Compiled by Sudarshan Varadhan in New Delhi; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)