MUMBAI May 6 India's oilmeal exports fell to 199,168 tonnes in April, from 403,090 tonnes a year earlier, a leading trade body said on Monday.

Soymeal exports fell to 99,451 tonnes in April, the first month of the 2013/14 fiscal year, from 313,832 tonnes a year ago, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India said in a statement.

India's oilmeal exports in the 2012/13 fiscal year fell 14.3 percent from a year earlier to 4.8 million tonnes. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Himani Sarkar)