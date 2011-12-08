Dec 8 India's oilmeal exports rose to 527,888 tonnes in November, from 492,740 tonnes a year ago, a leading trade body said on Thursday, on improving exports to southeast Asian markets.

Shipments in the first eight months of the year that began in April were at 2.9 million tonnes, up from 2.4 million tonnes in the year-ago period, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India said in a statement. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma in MUMBAI)