MUMBAI, July 6 India's oilmeal exports rose to 305,525 tonnes in June from 250,335 tonnes a year earlier, a leading trade body said on Friday.

Soymeal exports, which shared the bulk of sales, rose to 180,987 tonnes in June, the third month of the current fiscal year, from 117,600 tonnes a year ago, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India said in a statement.

India's oilmeal exports in the 2011/12 fiscal year ending March 31, 2012 rose 8.9 percent from a year earlier to 5.52 million tonnes. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing byy Anupama Dwivedi)