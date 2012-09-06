MUMBAI, Sept 6 India's oilmeal exports fell to 120,091 tonnes in August from 291,466 tonnes a year earlier led by a sharp drop in the overseas sales of soymeal and rapeseed meal, a leading trade body said on Thursday.

Soymeal exports, which make up the bulk of sales, fell to 10,005 tonnes in August, the fifth month of the current fiscal year, from 165,610 tonnes a year ago, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India said in a statement.

India's oilmeal exports during April-August fell 11.76 percent to 1.5 mln tonnes, the data showed.

India's oilmeal exports in the 2011/12 fiscal year ending March 31, 2012 rose 8.9 percent from a year earlier to 5.52 million tonnes. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)