MUMBAI Oct 5 India's oilmeal exports fell to 143,990 tonnes in September from 402,500 tonnes a year earlier, led by a sharp drop in the overseas sales of soymeal and rapeseed meal, a leading trade body said on Friday.

Soymeal exports, which make up the bulk of sales, fell to 6,525 tonnes in September, the sixth month of the current fiscal year, from 225,921 tonnes a year ago, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India said in a statement.

India's oilmeal exports during April-September fell 24 percent to 1.6 million tonnes, the data showed. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)