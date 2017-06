MUMBAI Feb 6 India's oilmeal exports rose 39.6 percent to 767,646 tonnes in January from a year earlier, a leading trade body said on Wednesday.

Exports of soymeal were at 619,793 tonnes in January compared with 474,993 tonnes a year ago, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India said in a statement.

Overall oilmeal exports in the 10 months of the year beginning April 1, 2012 fell to 3.679 million tonnes from 4.485 million tonnes in the corresponding period a year ago. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)