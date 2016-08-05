MUMBAI Aug 5 India's oilmeal exports in July
doubled from a year ago to 87,944 tonnes, data released by a
leading trade body showed on Friday, as a jump in exports of
castor seed meal offset poor overseas demand for soymeal.
The country's castor seed meal exports in the month spiked
to 78,759 tonnes, from 887 tonnes a year ago, the Solvent
Extractors' Association of India said in a statement.
Oilmeal exports between April and July dropped 47 percent to
274,237 tonnes, it said.
For the full statement, click on: bit.ly/2b7mU3T
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)