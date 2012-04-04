MUMBAI, April 4 India's oilmeal exports in the financial year that ended in March rose 8 percent on year to 5.48 million tonnes on strong demand from traditional buyers like Japan, Vietnam and South Korea, a leading trade body said on Wednesday.

Exports in March stood at 575,972 tonnes against 579,907 tonnes a year ago, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India said in a statement. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)