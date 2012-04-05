(Corrects percentage, total oilmeal exports for March and FY12 after industry group revised March soymeal exports)

MUMBAI, April 4 India's oilmeal exports in the financial year that ended in March rose 8 .9 p ercent on the year to 5. 52 mi llion tonnes, driven by strong demand from traditional buyers like Japan, Vietnam and South Korea, a leading trade body said on Wednesday.

Exports in March stood at 618,201 tonnes against 579,907 tonnes a year ago, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India said in a statement. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)