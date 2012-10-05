(Corrects Sept average soybean prices, paragraph 5)

* Soymeal demand from Iran dampens further

* Fresh supplies in October to support exports

By Meenakshi Sharma

MUMBAI, Oct 5 India's soymeal exports fell further in September, to stand at their lowest level in at least two years, hit by scarcity of beans for crushing and a slide in demand from Iran, a leading trade body said on Friday.

India, Asia's leading supplier of soymeal, exported just 6,525 tonnes of the animal feed in September, down 97 percent from a year earlier, industry body the Solvent Extractors' Association (SEA) of India said in a statement. August exports were 10,005 tonnes.

"High prices of soybean seed resulted in less crushing and availability of soybean meal for local as well as for export," B.V. Mehta, the body's executive director, said.

Soymeal usually forms the bulk of India's oilmeal exports but rapeseed now accounts for most of the sales, especially to South Korea and Thailand. Soybeans are crushed to produce vegetable oils and meal for animal feed.

At last month's domestic soybean prices at Indore, which averaged around 4,198 rupees per 100 kg ($809.4 per tonne) and additional crushing charges, export prices of soymeal at $668 per tonne are simply not attractive enough to clinch deals.

Iran, which has been the leading buyer for India's soymeal since the start of the current fiscal year from April 1, bought just 554 tonnes against 31,750 tonnes a year ago, the data showed. It bought 4,218 tonnes in the previous month.

Iran has made a large soy purchase deal with South America.

Iran's rial currency has lost about two-thirds of its value against the dollar since June 2011 as western sanctions aimed at curbing its nuclear plans have slashed Tehran's earnings from oil exports.

India and Iran have set up a mechanism to pay for 45 percent of New Delhi's oil imports using the rupee, which does not trade freely on international markets. India wants to boost exports to Iran to help cut a huge trade imbalance and smooth rupee deals.

The Soybean Processors Association of India (SOPA) on Thursday had estimated soymeal exports in September at 2,864 tonnes.

India's total oilmeal exports fell 64 percent to 143,990 tonnes in September from a year earlier.

"The seasonal flush will start from October and henceforth we would see an increase in crushing and export activity," said Srinivaas Sirigeri, managing director of Shakti International, referring to new supplies from the soybean crop.

On Oct. 1, SOPA estimated India's soybean production in 2012/13 would rise 8.8 percent from a year ago to 12.67 million tonnes, boosted by higher planted acreages and better yields.

Exports of rapeseed meal dropped more than 21 percent to 103,707 tonnes in September from a year earlier. But sales jumped more than 51 percent from August, fuelled by increased buying from South Korea and Thailand.

Last year, China banned imports of India's rapeseed meal after authorities found a hazardous chemical in shipments. India's vegetable oils industry has urged the government to press China to lift the ban.

Oilmeal exports between April and September fell 24 percent to 1.6 million tonnes.

In 2011/12, oilmeal exports rose to 5.52 million tonnes, up 8.9 percent from a year earlier. ($1=51.8650 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)