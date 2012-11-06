MUMBAI Nov 6 India's oilmeal exports fell to 121,919 tonnes in October from 354,698 tonnes a year earlier, a leading trade body said on Tuesday.

Soymeal exports fell to 49,840 tonnes in October, the seventh month of the current fiscal year, from 223,594 tonnes a year ago, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India said in a statement.

But overseas sales of soymeal jumped more than 663 percent from the very low levels seen the previous month, due to supplies arriving from the fresh harvest and improved demand.

India's oilmeal exports during April-October fell 30 percent to 1.7 million tonnes, the data showed. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Ed Davies)