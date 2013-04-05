* Oilmeal exports in fiscal 2012/13 at 4.8 mln T

* Exports in March fell 31.5 pct on year (Adds quote, table, details)

By Meenakshi Sharma

MUMBAI, April 5 India's oilmeal exports in the year ending March 31 fell 14.3 percent to 4.8 million tonnes, hit by a Chinese ban prompted by worries about a hazardous chemical and a drop in demand from Japan, a leading trade body said on Friday.

But oilmeal exports to sanctions-hit Iran rose nearly four times in the year ending March 2013, figures from the Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) show. Traders said other exporting countries were cautious in dealing with Iran, due to Western sanctions aiming to discourage its nuclear programme.

Export of rapeseed meal was hit the most, with an annual fall of 37 percent to 786,690 tonnes in the year.

China banned oilmeal imports from India on Jan. 23 last year after finding in them traces of malachite green, a hazardous chemical.

Oilmeal exports in March were down nearly a third at 430,407 tonnes from 628,337 tonnes a year ago, the SEA said in a statement.

"China has not been buying since January 2012 and is giving tough competition to India in Japan by supplying soymeal," B.V. Mehta, SEA executive director, told Reuters.

The country exported 3.4 million tonnes of soymeal in the year to March, down 10.53 percent. Exports of castor seed meal in the period from April to March rose 12.33 percent to 383,392 tonnes.

The top buyers of Indian oilmeal during the year were South Korea, Iran and Vietnam.

India, Asia's leading supplier of animal feed, has developed new markets for oilmeal in Iran and Turkey, Mehta said.

Iran imported 886,776 tonnes of oilmeal in the year to March, compared with 230,760 tonnes in the previous year.

India and Iran have set up a mechanism to pay for 45 percent of New Delhi's oil imports using the rupee currency, which does not trade freely on international markets as Western sanctions aimed at curbing Tehran's nuclear programme make payments tough.

India wants to boost exports to Iran to help cut a huge trade imbalance and smooth rupee deals.

India exported 302,131 tonnes of soymeal in March, down about 48 percent from the previous month.

Iran's March purchase of 142,043 tonnes of soymeal was about a quarter down from February, the data showed.

Indian exporters are receiving payments from Iran in about two months, down from the earlier five to six months, industry officials said.

"What we lost in South East Asian countries, more or less has been compensated by robust buying from Iran and other Middle East countries," Mehta said.

Turkey bought 140,122 tonnes of oilmeal in the year ending March 2013, an annual increase of 70 percent, and France also proved a big importer of Indian soymeal. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)