* Soymeal exports down 18 percent for year ended March
* South Korea, Iran and France top three soymeal buyers
* Indian soymeal costlier than South American supplies
(Adds trade body chief's comments, rapeseed meal, background)
By Ratnajyoti Dutta
NEW DELHI, April 7 India's oilmeal exports
dropped by a tenth to 4.33 million tonnes in 2013/14, falling
for a second straight year as high prices of its soymeal curbed
Southeast Asian demand for the animal feed, a leading trade body
said on Monday.
Overseas soymeal sales by Asia's top supplier fell about 18
percent to 2.8 million tonnes in the year ended March 31,
accounting for most of the drop in oilmeal exports, data from
the Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) showed.
"We lost ground in traditional markets in Southeast Asia,"
said B.V. Mehta, executive director of SEA. Exports to Japan,
Vietnam and Indonesia fell as cheaper supplies were available
from other origins including China and Argentina, he added.
The average Indian soymeal export price rose to $606 per
tonne, free on board, in March from $569 a month ago, data from
the SEA showed, due to tight local supplies of soybean that is
crushed to produce soybean oil and meal.
India's soybean output is estimated to have dropped 4.4
percent to 10.23 million tonnes in 2013/14 due to crop-damaging
rains during harvest.
The country is currently offering soymeal at $630, while
supplies from Brazil and Argentina are available for $530-$550,
a Mumbai-based trader said.
Last year, the major destinations for Indian soymeal were
South Korea, Iran and France.
On a monthly basis, soymeal exports rose nearly 22 percent
to 223,204 tonnes in March, reversing a decline that started in
December last year, as sales to Iran and France improved.
But traders expect soymeal exports to weaken in April as
prices are still higher compared to meal from other origins.
India's 2013/14 rapeseed meal exports rose 16.4 percent to
916,050 tonnes as big buying from South Korea and Thailand
helped shrug off a ban by China on Indian oilmeal imports.
China, which was India's No.2 client for rapeseed meal,
banned oilmeal imports from India in 2012 after finding in them
traces of malachite green, a hazardous chemical.
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)