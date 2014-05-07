* Indian soymeal outpriced by global supplies

By Ratnajyoti Dutta

NEW DELHI, May 7 India's soymeal exports in April plunged 60 percent from a month ago to 89,883 tonnes, a trade body said on Wednesday, as high local prices made supplies uncompetitive against those of South American origin.

Supplies from India, Asia's top soymeal exporter, to traditional markets in South East Asia dropped as other origins were available at much cheaper rates.

"Our soymeal supplies have been completely out-priced in comparison to Argentine and Brazilian supplies," said a Mumbai-based trader.

Overseas sales of soymeal would not cross the last month's level in May, he added.

India is currently offering soymeal at around $754 per tonne as against $503-$512 for supplies from South America.

The average Indian soymeal export price rose to $666 per tonne, free on board, in April from $606 a month ago, data from the Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) showed, reflecting tight local supplies of soybean.

Soybean is crushed to produce soybean oil and soymeal, which is used as animal feed.

"Exports of soymeal have drastically reduced due to high price of soybean," said B.V. Mehta, executive director, SEA.

India's soybean output is estimated to have dropped 4.4 percent to 10.23 million tonnes in 2013/14 due to crop-damaging rains during the harvest.

Iran and Sri Lanka were the top two buyers of Indian soymeal during the first month of the new fiscal year that began in April.

Last month, India's oilmeal exports plunged 40.5 percent to 236,835 tonnes from the previous month.

The country sold 125,872 tonnes of rapeseed meal, mostly to South East Asian nations, last month.

India's oilmeal exports dropped 9.8 percent from a year ago to 4.3 million tonnes in the 2013/14 fiscal year.

Soymeal sales make up nearly two-thirds of India's annual oilmeal exports. (Editing by Sunil Nair)