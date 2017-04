MUMBAI, June 6 India's oilmeal exports nearly halved in May from a year earlier to 153,761 tonnes due to a plunge in soymeal shipments, a leading trade body said on Friday.

Soymeal exports from India, Asia's top oilmeal exporter, fell sharply to 8,226 tonnes in May from 96,492 tonnes a year earlier, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India said in a statement. Soymeal sales make up nearly two-thirds of India's oilmeal exports.

India's oilmeal exports dropped 9.8 percent from a year earlier to 4.3 million tonnes in the 2013/14 fiscal year that ended in March. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)