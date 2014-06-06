* Higher soymeal prices diverted buyer to South America

* Soymeal exports likely to fall, even in June

* Rapeseed exports rise on South Korean demand (Adds details, quote)

By Rajendra Jadhav

MUMBAI, June 6 India's soymeal exports in May sank 91.5 percent from a year earlier to their lowest in 20 months, a trade body said on Friday, as higher soymeal prices prompted buyers to turn to competitor south America.

Soymeal exports from India, Asia's top exporter of oilmeal, fell sharply to 8,226 tonnes in May from 96,492 tonnes a year earlier, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) said in a statement.

Limited supplies of soybeans for crushing in local markets mean that even in June soymeal prices will stay high, hitting shipments, industry officials said.

"Still there is no parity for exports. Indian prices are way above global levels," said Rajesh Agrawal, chief co-ordinator at the Soybean Processors Association of India.

India is now offering soymeal at around $702 per tonne, against $512 to $520 for supplies from South America.

The average Indian soymeal export price rose to $710 per tonne, free on board, in May from $666 a month ago, data from the SEA showed, reflecting tight local supplies of soybean.

Soybean is crushed to produce soybean oil and soymeal, which is used as animal feed.

India's soybean output is estimated to have dropped 4.4 percent to 10.23 million tonnes in the 2013/14 year, due to crop-damaging rains during the harvest.

Iran, Japan and Thailand are usually key buyers of Indian soymeal, but are not currently showing buying interest, said an exporter based in Indore in the central state of Madhya Pradesh.

The plunge in soymeal exports nearly halved India's total oilmeal exports to 153,761 tonnes in May, though rapeseed meal exports rose nearly 9 percent to 95,847 tonnes, on robust demand from South Korea and Vietnam.

The south Asian country's castor seed meal exports in May fell more than half from a year earlier, to 49,288 tonnes.

India's oilmeal exports dropped 9.8 percent from a year ago to 4.3 million tonnes in the fiscal year that ended in March 2014.

Soymeal sales make up nearly two-thirds of India's annual oilmeal exports. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)