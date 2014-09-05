MEDIA-Wipro gives pink slips to 350-400 employees across India - Money control
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
NEW DELHI, Sept 5 India's oilmeal exports rose 6.7 percent in August from a month ago to 133,404 tonnes, a leading trade body said on Friday.
Overseas soymeal sales by India - Asia's top oilmeal exporter - plunged to 2,778 tonnes in August from 6,635 tonnes a month ago, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India said in a statement. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Malini Menon)
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
Apr 20 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 17315.00 NSE 52916.30 ============= TOTAL 70231.30 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M