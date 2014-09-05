NEW DELHI, Sept 5 India's oilmeal exports rose 6.7 percent in August from a month ago to 133,404 tonnes, a leading trade body said on Friday.

Overseas soymeal sales by India - Asia's top oilmeal exporter - plunged to 2,778 tonnes in August from 6,635 tonnes a month ago, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India said in a statement. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Malini Menon)