April 7 India's oilmeal exports in March fell 10 percent from a month ago to 187,360 tonnes, a leading trade body said on Tuesday. For a related story, see: Table below shows India's oilmeal exports for March. ---------------------------------------------------------------- OILMEAL EXPORTS 2014/15 (April/March) (in tonnes) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Month Soybean Rapeseed Groundnut Ricebran Castor Total meal meal meal meal meal ---------------------------------------------------------------- Mar 15 45,917 64,668 -- 5,200@ 71,575 187,360 Feb 15 64,514 62,545 63 29,820 51,494 208,436 Jan 15 104,426 44,361 512 31,100 5,255 185,654 Dec 14 193,832 129,707 665 37,902 48,072 409,513 Nov 14 110,806 39,133 788 34,638 3,667 188,639 Oct 14 29,071 140,393 263 16,258 52,718 238,703 Sep 14 868 65,567 132 21,140 21,814 109,521 Aug 14 2,778 112,375 132 19,656 22,001 156,942 Jul 14 6,635 87,637 132 16,976 20,722 132,102 Jun 14 2,637 99,054 -- 14,640 91,422 207,753 May 14 8,226 95,847 -- 16,246 49,288 169,607 Apr 14 89,883 125,872 132 12,180 20,378 248,445 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Total 659,593 1067,159 2819 255,756 458,406 244,3733 ---------------------------------------------------------------- @data incomplete * February total revised on final ricebran meal export nos. --------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------- OILMEAL EXPORTS 2013/14 (April/March) (in tonnes) --------------------------------------------------------------- Month Soybean Rapeseed Groundnut Ricebran Castor Total meal meal meal meal meal --------------------------------------------------------------- Mar 14 223,204 95,165 --- 900 78,517 397,786 Feb 14 183,550 82,294 100 1,500 39,816 307,260 Jan 14 364,443 55,938 295 12,121 3,169 435,966 Dec 13 451,314 93,144 302 5,618 39,979 590,357 Nov 13 503,269 27,993 162 7,839 27,586 566,849 Oct 13 182,724 143,848 484 8,554 39,925 375,535 Sep 13 173,381 59,472 98 9,989 58,777 301,717 Aug 13 183,555 90,735 139 11,789 30,943 317,161 Jul 13 107,038 40,902 162 8,860 25,171 182,133 Jun 13 213,564 84,198 294 11,582 51,184 360,822 May 13 96,492 88,284 --- 7,573 105,961 298,310 Apr 13 99,451 54,077 131 11,255 32,640 197,554 --------------------------------------------------------------- Total 2,781,985 916,050 2,167 97,580 533,668 4,331,450 --------------------------------------------------------------- *Source: The Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) ** Provisional data (Compiled by Ratnajyoti Dutta in NEW DELHI; Editing by Anand Basu)