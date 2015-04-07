NEW DELHI, April 7 India's oilmeal exports fell 44.3 percent to 2.44 million tonnes in the 2014/15 financial year ended March 31, a leading trade body said on Tuesday.

The drop in oilmeal exports was due to a 76.3 percent slump in soymeal sales to a low 659,593 tonnes in 2014/15, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India said in a statement.

India, the leading animal feed supplier in Asia, exported 4.38 million tonnes of oilmeal in 2013/14, including 2.8 million tonnes of soymeal. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)