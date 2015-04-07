* Soymeal sales hit a record low, down 76 pct on year

* Iran, France, Myanmar top three soymeal buyer

* Rapeseed meal sales up despite Chinese ban (Adds details with trade body chief's comments)

By Ratnajyoti Dutta

NEW DELHI, April 7 India's oilmeal exports plunged 44.3 percent to 2.44 million tonnes in 2014/15, falling for a third straight year as high prices of soymeal curbed Southeast Asian demand for the animal feed, a leading trade body said on Tuesday.

Soymeal exports by Asia's top supplier slumped three-quarters to a record low 659,593 tonnes in the year ending March 31, sharing the bulk of the drop in oilmeal sales, data from the Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) showed.

In January, industry officials said soymeal exports could hit a 26-year low at around 800,000 tonnes by March as easing sanctions against Iran, a key buyer from India, allowed Tehran to opt for cheaper South American supplies.

"Overseas sales of soymeal hit an all time low," said B.V. Mehta, executive director of SEA.

Mehta said soymeal sales to Japan, Iran, Indonesia, Taiwan and Vietnam plummeted due to cheap supplies from other origins including China and Argentina.

Lower sales by Asia's top soymeal exporter could underpin Chicago futures, which have lost almost 7 percent this year, while the weak demand could put a lid on domestic soybean prices. The oilseed is crushed to produce animal feed.

Currently, India is offering soymeal at $530 a tonne, free on board, while supplies from Brazil and Argentina are $40-$50 cheaper, an Indore-based trader said.

Last year, the major destinations for Indian soymeal were Iran, France and Myanmar.

In contrast to soymeal sales, India's rapeseed meal exports rose 16.5 percent to 1.1 million tonnes in 2014/15 as big buying from South Korea and Thailand continued to offset a ban by China on Indian oilmeal imports.

China, which was India's No.2 client for rapeseed meal, banned oilmeal imports from India in 2012 after finding traces of malachite green, a hazardous chemical.

(Editing by David Evans)