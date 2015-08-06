MUMBAI Aug 6 India's oilmeal exports in July
plunged 86 percent from a year earlier to 18,410 tonnes as south
Asian countries trimmed purchases of expensive Indian rapeseed
meal and soymeal, a trade body said on Thursday.
Exports of rapeseed meal fell 90 percent from a year ago to
8,645 tonnes, while soymeal shipments dropped 86 percent to a
record low of 928 tonnes, the Mumbai-based Solvent Extractors'
Association said in a statement.
Exports of oilmeals in the first four months of the current
fiscal year that started on April 1 dropped 35 percent to
492,086 tonnes, it said.
For the full statement, click on: (bit.ly/1SRWSnN)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)