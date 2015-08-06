MUMBAI Aug 6 India's oilmeal exports in July plunged 86 percent from a year earlier to 18,410 tonnes as south Asian countries trimmed purchases of expensive Indian rapeseed meal and soymeal, a trade body said on Thursday.

Exports of rapeseed meal fell 90 percent from a year ago to 8,645 tonnes, while soymeal shipments dropped 86 percent to a record low of 928 tonnes, the Mumbai-based Solvent Extractors' Association said in a statement.

Exports of oilmeals in the first four months of the current fiscal year that started on April 1 dropped 35 percent to 492,086 tonnes, it said.

For the full statement, click on: (bit.ly/1SRWSnN) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)