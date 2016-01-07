Jan 7 India's oilmeal exports plummeted 85 percent to 59,818 tonnes in December from a year ago on lower soybean crushing due to higher prices, and as cheaper exports from South American rivals flooded traditional markets, a trade body said on Thursday. Overseas sales of oilmeal fell nearly 50 percent in December from a month ago, the Mumbai-based Solvent Extractors' Association (SEA) said in a statement. For a related story, see: Table below shows India's oilmeal exports for December. ---------------------------------------------------------------- OILMEAL EXPORTS 2015/16 (April/March) (in tonnes) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Month Soybean Rapeseed Groundnut Ricebran Castor Total meal meal meal meal meal ---------------------------------------------------------------- Dec 15 5,667 16,855 --- 4,588@ 32,708 59,818 Nov 15 8,909 12,845 --- 12,528* 85,777 120,059 Oct 15 4,237 3,079 --- 26,852 --- 34,168 Sep 15 6,886 60,211 206 33,236 39,110 139,649 Aug 15 768 49,788 --- 8,500 32,778 91,834 Jul 15 928 8,645 150 33,628 887 44,238 Jun 15 2,098 56,139 --- 34,328 77,134 169,699 May 15 14,046 35,188 --- 40,618 31,487 121,339 Apr 15 18,017 69,398 250 24,332 70,641 182,638 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Total 55,889 295,293 606 206,044 337,814 895,646 ---------------------------------------------------------------- @data incomplete * November ricebran meal export number revised --------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------- OILMEAL EXPORTS 2014/15 (April/March) (in tonnes) --------------------------------------------------------------- Month Soybean Rapeseed Groundnut Ricebran Castor Total meal meal meal meal meal --------------------------------------------------------------- Mar 15** 45,917 64,668 --- 5,200 71,575 187,360 Feb 15 64,514 62,545 63 29,820 51,494 208,436 Jan 15 104,426 44,361 512 31,100 5,255 185,654 Dec 14 193,832 129,707 665 37,902 48,072 410,178 Nov 14 110,806 39,133 788 34,638 3,667 189,032 Oct 14 29,071 140,393 263 16,258 52,718 238,703 Sep 14 868 65,567 132 21,140 21,814 109,521 Aug 14 2,778 112,375 132 19,656 22,001 156,942 Jul 14 6,635 87,637 132 16,976 20,722 132,102 Jun 14 2,637 99,054 --- 14,640 91,422 207,753 May 14 8,226 95,847 --- 16,246 49,288 169,607 Apr 14 89,883 125,872 132 12,180 20,378 248,445 --------------------------------------------------------------- Total 659,593 1,067,159 2,819 255,756 458,406 2,443,733 --------------------------------------------------------------- *Source: The Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) ** Provisional data (Compiled by Sankalp Phartiyal in NEW DELHI; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)